Jackie Chan to receive Britannia Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA LA) has announced that it will honour famous actor, director and stuntman Jackie Chan with the revered 'Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment' during the 2019 edition of the award ceremony on October 25th.

The Hong Kong-born superstar is being recognized for his lasting impact on the global film industry. His illustrious career includes his breakthrough role in the 1996 Hollywood film ‘Rumble in the Bronx’ and the lucrative ‘Rush Hour’ franchise.

Jackie Chan has also undertaken philanthropic work via his ‘Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation’ and ‘Dragon’s Heart Foundation’. He also is a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF/UNAIDS.

“Over his 50-year career, Jackie has become a beloved, revered personality we all know and love for his innovative stunt work and unique blend of martial arts and comedy. He rose from rags-to-riches through years of hard work and tireless dedication to perfecting his craft, ultimately earning him global fame and success,” BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said Thursday in announcing the award. “We are delighted to honor this inspirational actor with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.”

Chan joins an honours list for this year that already includes Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

Jackie Chan has previously also been awarded an ‘Honorary Oscar Lifetime Achievement Award’ in 2016 for his commendable contributions to the international film industry.