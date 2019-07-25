close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

Mendy adds to Zidane´s Real Madrid injury woes

Sports

AFP
Fri, Jul 26, 2019

PARIS: Real Madrid´s Ferland Mendy has been added to Zinedine Zidane´s growing injury list after the Spanish club confirmed on Thursday the France left-back had suffered a calf injury.

Mendy, 24, signed for the La Liga giants in July and heaps further pressure on Zidane´s squad after midfielder Marco Asensio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and winger Brahim Diaz suffered a thigh problem.

Newspaper AS reported Mendy, who cost the Bernabeu outfit a reportedly 50 million euros ($55 million), could miss up to four weeks.

Real have two remaining pre-season friendlies including Saturday´s game against capital city rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey before the La Liga season begins on August 17 with a trip to Celta Vigo. 

