US, Afghanistan agree to accelerate Afghan peace talks

WASHINGTON: The United States and Afghanistan said Thursday they have agreed to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the conflict in the war-ravaged country.



In a joint statement, Washington and Kabul said the agreement had been reached in a telephone call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday.

Pompeo assured Ghani that "there has been no change to President Trump´s South Asia strategy, including US commitment to a conditions-based drawdown" of troops, the statement said.

It said Pompeo and Ghani had agreed that "now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan."

General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Washington´s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had been sent to Kabul to "discuss in detail the next steps on the road to peace," the statement said.

Khalilzad is then expected to head to Doha to resume talks with the Taliban.