US federal government to resume executions after 16 years

Washington: US Attorney General Bill Barr announced Thursday that the federal government will resume implementing capital punishment after a 16 year hiatus and set execution dates for five convicted murderers.



Acting on President Donald Trump´s call for tougher penalties on violent crimes, Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a new protocol for execution by lethal injection, as 14 states already do, to clear the way to carry out death sentences.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law -- and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Barr said in a statement.