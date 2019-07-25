Kapil Sharma to lend his voice for 'Angry Birds 2'

Renowned stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to voice the hot-headed bird Red in the ‘Angry Birds’ Movie 2.

For the comedian, there is no other character who suits his personality more than Red.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the actor shared his feelings about dubbing for an animated film for the first time. The comedian mentioned that he could easily relate to the character as his history is similar to Red.

Sharma said, “Red is the hero but, at times he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you would agree I am Red.”

“The producers expected me to scale up the humor and I have but it is very situational. There are times when the character’s anger will make people laugh. Though I’ll be voicing the character, they won't see me in it”, the 38-year-old ‘Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon’ star further added.

Kapil goes on to promise that his audience will not be disappointed as Red is quite funny just like him.

Three years after the release of ‘Angry Birds’, an animated film based on a popular video game by the same name, the makers are coming up with a sequel. Like most Hollywood films, Angry Birds 2 will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for its release in India.

Comedian-actor-Jason Sudeikis has been voicing the character in English.

The film will be releasing worldwide in the month of August.