British boxer Dillian Whyte tested positive for banned substances

English boxing star Dillian Whyte has reportedly been tested positive for banned substances, leaving the boxing world in disarray.

The doping allegations came in following the heavyweight’s acceptance of challenge by Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight crown.

According to reports, Whyte’s A-sample tested positive for at least one banned substance when tested by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) just days before his interim title fight unanimous decision win over Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday morning.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Whyte was cleared to fight in his WBC heavyweight bout with Rivas. Hearn said that Whyte and Rivas were cleared to fight by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and the British Boxing Board of Control after pre-fight testing.

The Matchroom Boxing chief tweeted: “Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

Whyte was previously banned from the sport in 2012 after returning a positive test for Methylhexaneamine after his fight against Sandor Balogh.

Whyte has 10 successive victories since the only defeat of his career to Anthony Joshua in 2016.

After securing the mandatory challenge against Wilder, Whyte’s career, which was at its highest point, seems to have taken a huge blow.

The results of Whyte’s ‘B’ sample are yet to be revealed.