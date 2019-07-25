close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
World

AFP
July 25, 2019

At least five killed as three blasts rock Kabul

World

AFP
Thu, Jul 25, 2019

Kabul: -At least five people were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing in Kabul, an official said, while two other blasts were reported in the Afghan capital.

The first blast came around 8:10 am (03:40 GMT) when a suicide bomber riding a bike hit a bus in eastern Kabul, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Rahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul.

