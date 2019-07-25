Video: Tendulkar's teaser for cricket fans gets hilarious response

It's really amazing to watch the video that brings a huge sympathy for an unlucky bowler whose tremendous delivery hit the stumps but the bail did not go down and remained teetering on a stump. And the batsmen was declared not out.

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared the video on Twitter and asked his fans for their decision as umpires as the batsmen was declared not out even after the ball struck the stumps but the bail did not go down.

The former cricketer tweeted with post: "A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?"

Along with the sympathy for the unlucky bowler, cricket lovers came up with humorous response to Tendulkar's tweet.

One of the users tweets: "Batsman arrested but released on bail."

While some of the fans made hilarious memes of Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena, dragging him into the matter for an "error" he made during the World Cup 2019 final between New Zealand and England.