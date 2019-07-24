Legal penalties dent Facebook profit; stock rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Wednesday reported that its profit in the recently ended quarter plummeted due to costs of a US privacy settlement in a quarterly update that was largely better than expected and set its share price higher.
Profit in the second quarter fell 49 percent from a year ago to $2.6 billion while revenues increased to 16.9 billion.
The leading online social network beat market expectations regarding revenue and user growth, and shares rose 3.2 percent to $211.22 in after-hours trades that followed release of the earnings figures.
"We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Wednesday reported that its profit in the recently ended quarter plummeted due to costs of a US privacy settlement in a quarterly update that was largely better than expected and set its share price higher.
Profit in the second quarter fell 49 percent from a year ago to $2.6 billion while revenues increased to 16.9 billion.
The leading online social network beat market expectations regarding revenue and user growth, and shares rose 3.2 percent to $211.22 in after-hours trades that followed release of the earnings figures.
"We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.