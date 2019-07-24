Ireland 207 all out in England Test, lead by 122 runs

London: Ireland were dismissed for 207 in reply to England´s woeful 85, a first-innings lead of 122 runs, on the opening day of a one-off Test at Lord´s on Wednesday.



Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 55 -- the only fifty on either side so far in the match -- with pacemen Sam Curran, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad taking three wickets apiece.

Ireland, playing their first Test against England, established a strong position when veteran seamer Tim Murtagh took a stunning five wickets for 13 as the hosts were bowled out before lunch.

The Irish batted for more than four-and-a-half hours, with England bowled out in just over two after home captain Joe Root won the toss.

There was time for just one more over in the day´s play when Ireland were dismissed and England sent out nightwatchman Jack Leach, who managed to play out a maiden from Murtagh as Root´s men reached stumps on 0-0 in their second innings.

This four-day fixture will be one-day world champions England´s only red-ball match before an Ashes series against Australia starts at Edgbaston next week.