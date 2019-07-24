Salman Khan feeling sad as no woman has ever proposed him for marriage

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has revealed that he feels sad that he had not yet been approached by any woman with a marriage proposal.



“No woman has ever come with marriage proposal to me,” revealed Salman Khan in an interview with Filmfare.

The most eligible bachelor of India also revealed the reason behind no such proposal.

The 'Bharat' actor says "No, so far it's never happened. Because I don't do candlelight dinners. I can't see what I'm eating in candlelight. But I do feel sad that I haven't been approached yet," the actor said.

On work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Dabangg 3'.