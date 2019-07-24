Over 1,000 juveniles languish in jails because of complicated legal system

Due to complications in enforcement of laws, more than a thousand juveniles are languishing in Pakistan’s jails and many of them have been sentenced for severe punishments including death.



According to a report published in a Middle Eastern website ‘Urdu News’, at least 1225 juveniles are waiting for justice in jails who committed their crimes when they were children.

The news portal reports that implementation on the laws providing protection to juveniles has been hampered due to procedural complications and confusions.

The report says that various government and non-government organizations differ on the number of juveniles in prisons.

Quoting Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), an aid group working for the welfare of prisoners, it said that six people who committed offences as juveniles were executed in Pakistan since 2014, while at least three juveniles are still on death row and waiting for their executions in different jails of Pakistan.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan told the website that at least one juvenile was executed and five were sentenced to death between 2004 and 2019.

According to the report, United Nations stated in 2015 that among 8,000 Pakistani prisoners on death row, several hundred were likely to be juvenile offenders.

However, federal government expressed its reluctance to share any information regarding the prisoners and a spokesperson of federal ministry of interior told ‘Urdu News’ that this information was not available for public.

Pakistan is among 160 countries of the world those have signed United Nations conventions and have passed legislation to not award death sentence to the offenders below the age of 18 years.

Pakistan enacted the latest law in 2018 which is called ‘Juvenile Justice System Act 2018’, which not only protects offenders below the age of 18 years from death sentence but also makes it mandatory that they should be trialed in juveniles’ courts.

But the legal experts and human rights workers say that there are many complications in implementation of this law because neither there is any system in the country for identification of age nor the juvenile courts have been established.

Renown lawyer and human rights worker Hina Jillani said only one juvenile court has been established so far in Lahore and the JJSA 2018 lacks rules for its implementation.

“The rules have not been framed yet for the Juvenile Justice System Act, which has been passed recently. It’s mandatory to form rules under this law to determine the treatment to juveniles in jails and that how their age will be identified,”.

She said that there is no awareness in Pakistan for identification of age of accused. It should be declared a must, particularly for the young accused.

Executive Director of JPP, Sarah Belal said that the accused below age of 18 years cannot be treated like adults in jails. She said that non identification of proper age because of unavailability of correct birth records causes severe problems for juveniles during trial and in prisons.

“Nearly 10 million children below the age of 5 years that are currently unregistered with the figure growing by nearly 3 million every year. Pakistan’s failure to fulfill the right to birth registration for its children means that the criminal justice system is marred by a high risk of wrongful arrests, detention and executions of child offenders,” she said.

“Although the government may claim that there are no juveniles on death row and none are facing trials that can lead to a death sentence, but due to the lack of birth registration, it is a possibility that some of the under-trial prisoners facing charges punishable by death are juveniles.”

Belal said that many of the problems that plague JJSA 2018 are identical to the problems of its predecessor, the Juvenile Justice System Ordinance of 2000.

According to a report of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Pakistani prisons have capacity of around 53,000 prisoners while they house around 87,000 people, out of which 4,688 are on death row.



A spokesperson of federal Ministry of Human Rights said that they have written letters to all provinces to collect data of prisoners and juveniles in prisons, but no answers were received so far.