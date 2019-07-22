Birthday girl Selena Gomez turns maid of honour for cousin’s wedding

Acclaimed American pop star Selena Gomez after rejoicing on the beaches of Mexico is back and is dropping jaws at her cousin’s wedding in Dallas, Texas where she celebrated her birthday.

The ‘Magic’ hit maker celebrated her 27th birthday for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding where the singer was also the maid of honour.

The artist was seen giving an emotional speech at the wedding which is now making rounds on the internet as she tells friends a family that her cousin had taught her to be strong.

“I'm so happy I get to spend my life with you. I pray for you guys all the time. Jay you are an outstanding man,” she was heard saying.

The 27-year-old star started her career as a child artist with the children’s show ‘Barney and Friends’ after which she featured in Disney Channel’s TV series Wizards of Waverly Place, which gained her immense recognition.

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ starlet has multiple number one albums throughout her career. The singer recently revealed that she’s working on her upcoming album and the same has left her fans super excited.