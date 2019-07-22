Ithmaar Bank receives a prestigious regional award for its finance offerings

Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, was named “Best Bank for Personal Finance in Bahrain” by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) at a high-profile ceremony.

Ithmaar Bank deputy chief executive Abdul Hakeem Al-Mutawa received the award from WUAB chairman Dr. Joseph Torbey in the presence of WUAB secretary-general Wissam Fattouh during a ceremony in Beirut Lebanon.

Award criteria followed a comprehensive selection and review process that was conducted by a committee of high-level economists and banking professionals, as well the research department of the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) and the WUAB.

“It has been, in many ways, a period of tremendous growth for us at Ithmaar Bank, and we are pleased that our growing success has earned the Bank regional praise and recognition,” said Al-Mutawa. “This, in turn, also helps reinforce Bahrain’s reputation as a key banking and financial services hub in the region,” he said.

Ithmaar bank operates one of the largest retail banking networks in Bahrain, with 16 branches and 42 Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in strategic locations around the Kingdom.