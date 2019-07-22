close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 22, 2019

Iqra Aziz slams Mohsin Abbas Haider after wife accuses him of assault

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 22, 2019

The outrage by notable personalities of the entertainment industry over physical assault subjected towards Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail is growing intense as more and more celebrities speak up.

Iqra Aziz is the latest celebrity to shame the Mohsin Abbas Haider for his condemnable behaviour towards wife Fatima Sohail.

In an Instagram story sharing her two cents on the horrific matter, the 'Suno Chanda' starlet, indirectly addressing Mohsin, stated how spending long hours at the gym working hard on the body doesn't make one a man. 

"Body building might make you a strong man but raising your hand against a woman disqualifies you from being a man," Iqra said in her post.

She also added that people do not need to hear about Mohsin's side of the story.

"We do not need to hear what was on your mind neither your side of the story," Iqra ended her story with the hashtag #TimesUp. 

