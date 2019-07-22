'Marvel fan' Taapsee Pannu wants to play an Avenger

While the Marvel fever has unquestionably conquered the world, some of the finest luminaries over at B-Town are also die-hard fans of the franchise and are even fantasizing being a part of it.

Taapsee Pannu chatting at the 10th Jagran Film Festival revealed that she has a ‘personal attachment’ to these films and wants to play a superhero in her career.

"I hope I get a chance in my life to be a superhero in Avengers. That's the only role that I think I've not done. I don't want to replace any character, I want to be an Indian superhero in the Avengers,” she said.

"I remember 'Captain Marvel' released along with 'Badla'. After I saw 'Captain Marvel' trailer, I told my sister, 'Had I done this, it would have been something else',” she added.

She went on to reveal how she was head over heels for Iron Man aka Tony Stark which is played by Robert Downey Jr in the MCU and what her reaction was after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

"I cried in the theatre. I was so sad,” she said.