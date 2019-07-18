Amputee makes shocking find of own picture on cigarette packets

A shocking discovery by a 60-year-old resident of eastern France left him stunned when he found that a picture of his amputated leg was used on the warning labels of cigarette packets without his knowledge.

The packet bore a warning label read "smoking clogs your arteries" however, the Albanian said that he lost his leg in a tragic mishap in Albania in 1997.

The amputee's son made the startling connection when he had purchased a packet of cigarettes a year ago in Luxembourg and noticed the striking similarities -scars and burns- that the subject bore in the picture.

Upon further investigation with his family, the father confirmed that the packet of cigarettes, which are being distributed in the EU, indeed contained a picture of his leg.

The image was taken during a visit to the local hospital to find out if he could be fitted with a prosthetic leg.

The Metz resident took this matter to the law and contacted the European Commission on how the picture reached them without his consent.

"It's rather incredible that a person finds themselves without their agreement on cigarette packets throughout the European Union," Antoine Fittante, the man's lawyer said.



"My client feels betrayed, wounded in his dignity, by seeing his disability [displayed] on cigarette packets in tobacconists; one must admit that's not very pleasant."



However, the Commission has said that the extracted image belongs from a database which contain verified and consensual pictures of the subjects featured in the images.