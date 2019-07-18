Momina Mustehsan’s LSA performance sparks ‘parchi’ claims by Humaima Malik

Pakistan’s entertainment industry is presently staging its latest brawl between two prominent A-listers, Momina Mustehsan and Humaima Malik.

The feud had sparked after the Coke Studio sensation performed at the Lux Style Awards 2019 subsequent to which many trolls had been critical of her dance moves.

Amongst those were Pakistani actor Humaima Malik who pointed out that the singer was unfairly given the slot in the award show by overtaking the performances of two other artists.

“Two singers, male and female were dropped out last minute for this biggggg performance…God bless parchi system , but it’s sooo cute ziyara have got a chabi wali china ki guriya she dances the same way [sic],” she said in a now deleted comment.

The ‘Bol’ star goes on to bring Qandeel Baloch into her post saying “May Allah bless Qandeel Baloch’s soul. If she were alive, she would have performed way better.”

In a subtle response to the criticism and the remark by Malik, Momina turned to Twitter sharing a video of her rap song and writing: “Here’s to women creating their own opportunities with resilience and believing they’re much more than someone’s perception of them. And most of all, owning themselves for whatever they are – unapologetically.”







