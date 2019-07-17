Harry Styles to play Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’ alongside Halle Bailey

British heartthrob Harry Styles has reigned over hearts ever since he made his appearance at the X Factor years ago, but fans will now finally be seeing him as the Prince Charming that he is, in the upcoming ‘The Little Mermaid’.

According to the latest reports, the former One Direction member will be essaying the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

The vocal powerhouse will be appearing alongside R&B singer Halle Bailey who’s recent casting as Ariel for the Disney film had stirred quite a storm on the internet over the iconic Disney princess’ role being given to a woman of colour.

Moreover, with the two leads close to getting finalized for ‘The Little Mermaid’, acclaimed actor Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to essay the role of Ursula.

For 25-year-old Styles on the other hand, this marks as his second acting venture with his first being Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama ‘Dunkirk’ which was released in 2017.