Salman Khan extends birthday wishes to Katrina, shares adorable photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has extended birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif, who turned 36 today (Tuesday).



Salman Khan, good friend and co-star of Katrina, turned to Instagram to wish her Happy Birthday. Salman shared an adorable photo from their film Bharat and captioned it “Happy birthday Katrinaaa...”.





Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 36th birthday today.

The starlet is spending her special day on the beautiful beaches of Mexico with her family, looking stunning as ever.