Tue Jul 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 16, 2019

Salman Khan extends birthday wishes to Katrina, shares adorable photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has extended birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif, who turned 36 today (Tuesday).

Salman Khan, good friend and co-star of Katrina, turned to Instagram to wish her Happy Birthday. Salman shared an adorable photo from their film Bharat and captioned it “Happy birthday Katrinaaa...”.

Happy birthday Katrinaaa... @katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 36th birthday today.

The starlet is spending her special day on the beautiful beaches of Mexico with her family, looking stunning as ever.

