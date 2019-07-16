Ishaan Khatter to romance Ananya Pandey in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

After the success of his film ‘Dhadak’, newbie Ishaan Khatter has kept his fans guessing about his next venture, but it looks like the cat is finally out of the bag as reports suggest the actor may be romancing B-Town starlet Ananya Pandey.



According to the reports, the ‘Beyond The Clouds’ star may be getting roped in by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar alongside the ‘Student of the Year 2’ starlet.

Marking as the first collaboration between the two young stars, fans are ecstatic to witness their on-screen chemistry.

On the work front, 20-year-old Ananya is currently shooting for ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Lucknow and will start working on the new project after wrapping the shoot.

On the other hand, Ishaan has kept his future plans under the wraps for now.