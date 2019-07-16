Scarlett Johansson clears the air after casting controversy

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has widely been criticized over the years for casting controversies and her recent response over the backlash on being cast as a transgender man has added fuel to the fire.

The 34-year-old star’s representative came forth clearing the controversy surrounding her comments made to 'Entertainment Weekly' earlier on Sunday.

“An interview that was recently published has been edited for clickbait and is widely taken out of context,” the spokesperson said quoting the actress.

“The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art,” it was further revealed.

“I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way,” she went on to say.

“I recognize that in reality, there is a wide-spread discrepancy amongst my industry that favours Caucasian, cisgendered actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to. I continue to support, and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included,” she continued.

One of the quotes from her earlier interview which brought her under fire had stated: “You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job. I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions.”