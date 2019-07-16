Amitabh Bachchan slams ICC over ‘boundary rule’ with hilarious and spot-on example

England may have bagged their maiden World Cup trophy after the heart-racing final against New Zealand on Sunday, but many fans objected to the ‘unfair’ ICC rules that gave the hosts an advantage.

Of those irked by the baffling boundary rules created by the cricket governing body, Bollywood’s veteran star Amitabh Bachchan was included.

Turning to Twitter, the 76-year-old megastar criticized the rule by giving a hilarious and spot-on example: “You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer."

On the other hand, actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also raised his voice against the issue and mocked the ICC by saying: “Instead of changing M.S. Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super over rules."