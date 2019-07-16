The one thing Meghan Markle wants for Archie that the Queen ‘simply won’t tolerate’

Meghan Markle is thought to be the Duchess who is known for avoiding the traditional route and breaking the age-old royal rules when it comes to leading life on her own terms.

It was only recently that the Buckingham Palace reveled in Prince Harry and Meghan's first son Archie Harrison's christening celebrations in which the parents did not adhere to most of the royal rules.

They previously also snubbed royal traditions by not releasing the details, the birth information and the pictures of Archie, wanting to keep him away from the media glare and the public eye.

While Queen Elizabeth II has given her approval to most of the things Harry and Meghan choose for Archie, there is one that she will 'simply not tolerate'.

There have been ample amounts of rumours regarding Meghan planning to raise Archie vegan.

She aims to pass on her animal-free diet to Archie.

She said in a pre-Harry interview: “When I’m filming, I’m conscious of what I eat.

“I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends.”

As per a few royal insiders, the Queen will not be happy with this decision.

An insider was quoted as saying: “Meghan keeps pushing the boundaries with the Royals and it’s not being well-received, least of all by Her Majesty.

“Bringing up the baby as a vegan simply won’t be tolerated by the monarch.”

Reportedly, the decision is causing problems between Harry and Meghan too.

“It’s created tense discussions between Meghan and Harry, who doesn’t want to upset his grandmother," the source added.

Meghan, a self-confessed “hippie-chick”, is a fan of all things natural and cruelty-free.

She is rumoured to have used vegan paint for Archie’s nursery, and is often spotted shopping gin holistic boutiques.

She's also inspired Harry to follow a more 'environment-friendly lifestyle' as Harry now reportedly enjoys “less meat, more fruit and veg” and practices yoga with his wife.

Meghan is a long-term yogi. She gets it from her mother Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor who has a yoga space installed in her new home in Sussex.