Glamorgan sign Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman for T20

LONDON: Glamorgan Cricket have confirmed signing Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for first eight games of the T20 Blast.

The 29-year-old is available for Glamorgan’s opening eight matches in the competition as a replacement for Shaun Marsh who was injured during Australia’s World Cup campaign, Glamorgan said in a statement Monday.



Zaman has played 89 T20 matches in his career, including 30 IT20s and scored over 2,300 runs in the format at an average of 28 and a strike rate of nearly 140.

He also has a strong ODI record with nearly 2,000 runs at an average of 45 and a top score of 210* against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Zaman was also part of the Pakistan team that won the 2017 Champions Trophy and famously struck a century in the final against India.

Fakhar Zaman, said: “I’m thrilled to sign for Glamorgan and look forward to playing in Cardiff.

“I have fond memories of the ground from our Champions Trophy semi-final here in 2017 and look forward to making some new ones.

“Glamorgan is a fantastic club and hopefully I can put in some match-winning performances for the team during my stay.”

Director of cricket, Mark Wallace, said: “It is disappointing to lose Shaun Marsh for the start of the competition but to secure the services of Fakhar on short notice is great news for the club.

“He is a fantastic cricketer and one of the most destructive batsmen in the world who has a history of performing in big matches.

“We look forward to him joining us later this week and hopefully he will be ready to play our opening fixture against Somerset and hit the ground running.”