ICC, Wimbledon engage in funny banter ahead of World Cup final showdown

The world witnessed two of the most dramatic World Cup tournament finals on Sunday, one at the ICC Cricket World Cup played at Lord's between New Zealand and England, and the other at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



In the midst of both the finals, as dramatic and unexpected as they were, Wimbledon's official Twitter handle tweeted to ICC to find out how things were at the other end and that is when a short but funny banter ensued between the two.

"Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end? #Wimbledon #CWC19Final," wrote Wimbledon.

In response, ICC replied, "Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you #CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL."

The Cricket World Cup final and the one at Wimbledon comprised of many twists and turns and record-breaking moments.

The nail-biting match between Djokovic and Federer was the longest tennis finale played in history.