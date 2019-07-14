Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as India’s Punjab Minister in a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from his post as India’s Punjab minister on Sunday.

Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu, turned to Twitter with a picture of his resignation letter dated June 10, 2019 and addressed to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi.

The resignation letter was tweeted after almost 30 minutes of his first tweet which read: “Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab.”

While the letter was dated June 10, concerns were raised as Rahul Gandhi had already quit as the Congress president before that on June 6.

Sidhu’s portfolio was changed from Local Bodies’ to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy almost a month ago.

On June 6, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had denied Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments and allotted him the Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolio.

He is yet to assume charge of his new department which was being chaired by Captain Amarinder Singh during Sidhu’s absence.