Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma all smiles as fans shower love despite World Cup exit

India may have been knocked out of the ICC World Cup but captain Virat Kohli is still keeping his head high and is still widely getting lauded by Indian fans for the stellar performance displayed throughout the tournament by the Men in Blue.

Fans were spotted in London showering their love on the Indian skipper as he unwinds after the World Cup exit with wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma.

The power couple were spotted striking poses with fans in London as they can both be seen twinning in an all back casual attire, keeping their smiles alive despite the deplorable defeat in the semi-final.

The two have been spotted at multiple places around the city spending some quality time together on dinner dates, long walks and famous sites.

