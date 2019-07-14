close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 14, 2019

Strong 6.6 quake hits off northwest Australia: USGS

World

AFP
Sun, Jul 14, 2019

Sydney: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northwest Australia Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami alert.

The shallow quake hit 203 kilometres (126 miles) west of the beach resort of Broome, Western Australia, the USGS said.

The tremor was felt in Broome and in Port Hedland, Australia's biggest bulk export port, according to Geoscience Australia, which measured the quake at 6.5.

In its initial assessment, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Latest News

More From World