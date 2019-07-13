‘Pure joy will sweep NZ if Black Caps win’

LONDON: In the last few days, most of the stories being run around the World Cup is about how a title-winning triumph by the home team can help revive cricket in England.

But when England will meet New Zealand in the World Cup final here at Lord’s on Sunday, Kane Williamson and his team will be on a mission of their own: to win the title and inspire the youth back home.

“(winning the World Cup) would have a really positive impact on the sport in our country and having played in the previous one and being in the final there, it still had a massive impact in terms of perhaps inspiring kids to get involved in the game,” Williamson said on Saturday.

The New Zealand captain’s comments came after one of his country’s greatest legends – Daniel Vettori – stressed that pure joy will seep his country if the Black Caps win the title.

“Both teams will be very excited about reaching the World Cup final, and the crowning of a first-time winner makes it extra special,” Vettori wrote in his column on the official World Cup portal.

“They’ve both reached finals, New Zealand at the last edition four years ago and England back in 1992, but one of these teams getting across the line for the first time is going to be really exciting.

“Sri Lanka in 1996 were the last first-time winner – that win swept the country and I think it would be exactly the same for New Zealand.

“As a country we're very passionate about our cricket, it's the summer sport and there will be some real emotion from around the team, from supporters who have been so loyal for so long.

“New Zealand really likes their team, they have for a while but the way that Kane Williamson leads, the skill that he has alongside with Ross Taylor, they're a really likeable group of guys and that goes a long way to making them more and more popular.

“That level of adulation will only go up if they manage to win.”

Vettori believes that Willimson and his England counterpart Eoin Morgan are the best captains in this tournament.

“These two have probably been the best captains in this tournament and it's fitting to see them face each other in the final.

“Six members of New Zealand's squad have played in a World Cup final before and that's going to be vital for the team's chances.

“Williamson, Taylor and Martin Guptill were there in 2015, so to have three of the top four batters knowing what it's like is really key, particularly with the experience they possess.

“They can replay what they went through four years ago, the emotion and experience is very unique, and there are very few people who get to play in back-to-back World Cup finals.

“The top order is going to be so important to face the challenge of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer who have been almost impeccable in their last three or four games.

“That will go a long way in deciding the game, how New Zealand can start and how they can counter, and having that experience in there is so important.

“It will hold them in really good stead, they've dealt with it all before.

“But it's not just the batsmen, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Tim Southee were there in Melbourne, the core members of the side have been there before and faced that challenge.

“Both teams will be confident and rightly so, they've both shown they can fight their way through difficulty so hopefully it's all set up for a really fantastic match at Lord’s.”