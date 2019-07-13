Taylor Swift throws shade at Scooter Braun during New York performance

With the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun controversy skyrocketing and intensifying with each passing day, the latest attack comes from the singer who threw shade at the entrepreneur during her concert in New York.

According to circulating reports, the 29-year-old ‘Mean’ singer took a dig at the manager of Justin Bieber while performing at the Big Apple.

As she sang her song ‘Shake It Off’, many fans were quick to point out that the singer threw major shade at Braun as she sang: “Just think while you've been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat.”

It was reported that she put special emphasis enunciating the line: “the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world.”

The singer and the entertainment executive crossed swords after the latter bought the Big Machine Records which Taylor was associated with till 2017; subsequently owning her entire catalog.