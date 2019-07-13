Irina Shayk breaks silence after split with Bradley Cooper, says she still believes in marriage

Hollywood’s once power couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had taken fans aback after announcing their split last month and the latter has finally stepped forth breaking the silence since she parted ways with her ex-lover.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar in her first interview after the breakup, the 33-year-old supermodel revealed that despite her relationship having an unfortunate end, she still believes in a matrimonial union and a fairy-tale ending.

“Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it,” she said.

"I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity, I guess," she added.

Furthermore, speaking about her daughter with Cooper, Lea de Seine, she stated: "You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie. Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that."

The pair after being together for four years, called it quits last month.