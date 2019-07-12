close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 12, 2019

Djokovic reaches sixth Wimbledon final

Sports

AFP
Fri, Jul 12, 2019

LONDON: Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final on Friday beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The 32-year-old Serbian world number one, who will be contesting his 25th Grand Slam final, will play either eight-time champion Roger Federer or two-time winner Rafael Nadal in Sunday´s title match.

Four-time champion Djokovic was given a decent workout by Bautista Agut, appearing at the age of 31 in his first Grand Slam semi-final, and was rattled by the crowd before one break of serve in the third set and two more in the fourth sealed victory.

Latest News

More From Sports