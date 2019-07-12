Amir Khan ‘honoured’ to receive original cloth from grave room of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H)

MADINA: Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has received the original cloth from the grave room of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).



Boxing champion Amir Khan tuned to Instagram and posted his picture holding the original cloth from the grave room of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

Amir shared his gratitude for receiving such a valuable present. He writes, “Honoured and very lucky to have received the original cloth from Prophet Muhammad's (P.B.U.H) grave room. Will cherish this all my life.”





Khan, is currently in Saudi Arabia for his fight against Australian opponent Billy Dib. The fight will take place today in Jeddah.







