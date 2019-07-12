Three mosques receive bomb threats in Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUNICH: Three mosques in Germany were evacuated after their staff received e-mails purportedly from a far-right group, which threatened to kill Muslim worshippers, according to local media reports.
Police beefed up the security and launched a search operation inside the two mosques in Pasing and Freimann districts of Munich, but nothing suspicious was found.
In another incident, a mosque in Iserlohn city received a similar email claiming that bombs were planted inside the place of worship. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.
Working on the call, police evacuated the mosque after searching inside the premises with bomb-sniffing dogs while investigations are underway.
Germany, in recent years, has witnessed a growing number of hate attacks against Muslims triggered by the propaganda of far-right parties.
