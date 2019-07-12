Alia Bhatt’s sister calls her ‘monkey’ in a cute Insta-story photo

The Highway heroine Alia Bhatt shared a cute moment at home with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, which the latter shared on social media with a twist.



Shaheen Bhatt posted Alia’s adorable picture on Instagram – a proof of the good bond and sisterly love between the two sisters.

In the Insta-story photo, the actress, in a playful mood, posed for the Shaheen's camera with pouted lips. Sister Shaheen wrote ‘Monkey’ on the picture of the 'Gully Boy' actress to express her sisterly candid love for her.

The Student Of The Year actress is going to start working for Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor as a co-star is the next in line on the actress’ schedule. Alia will also perform in S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' as well.

Later, the Bollywood actress will feature in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht’.







