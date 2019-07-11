close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

AFP
July 12, 2019

Dow ends above 27,000 points for first time, S&P 500 hits record

Business

AFP
Fri, Jul 12, 2019

NEW YORK: The Dow surged above 27,000 points for the first time Thursday, closing at a fresh record on optimism over the expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

Shrugging off trade war worries, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent to hit 27,087.84 after the closing bell.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended up 0.2 percent at 2,999.90, also a record -- though below the 3,000-point mark breached earlier this week -- while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 8,196.04.

Latest News

More From Business