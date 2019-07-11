Dow ends above 27,000 points for first time, S&P 500 hits record

NEW YORK: The Dow surged above 27,000 points for the first time Thursday, closing at a fresh record on optimism over the expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

Shrugging off trade war worries, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent to hit 27,087.84 after the closing bell.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended up 0.2 percent at 2,999.90, also a record -- though below the 3,000-point mark breached earlier this week -- while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 8,196.04.