Thu Jul 11, 2019
World

Web Desk
July 11, 2019

Shaniera Akram shares a charming photo of daughter Aiyla Akram

World

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 11, 2019

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, took to Instagram Thursday and posted an adorable picture of daughter Aiyla Akram.

Parents’ princess Aiyla wearing pink dress can be seen smiling with all her heart, selling homemade Nimbu Pani.

Shaniera writes, “Move over lemonade, Nimbu Pani is UKs coolest summer drink! Our little entrepreneur quenching the thirst of all the people in the neighbourhood with her own homemade Nimbu Paani. She’s such a desi at heart and we love that! with fresh lemon and home grown organic mint”. 



