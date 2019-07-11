Kevin Pieterson responds to publication claiming to shut him up for Morgan criticism

Kevin Pietersen tweeted justifying himself for calling out Eoin Morgan following England’s defeat by Australia in the group stage of the cricket World Cup.



Pietersen shared a picture of a famous British news site that reported Eoin Morgan saying: “We’ll shut you up, KP”.

Pietersen expressed his anger at this and offered justification saying: “Shut me up?!?! I’ve been one of England’s most vocal supporters throughout this World Cup...!”

Mitigating further, the former British cricket player wrote, “I did notice a weakness of Morgan and as a pundit, I mentioned it. Can’t just be all praise, praise, praise!”

In a former tweet, Pietersen suggested that Morgan "looked scared" of Mitchell Starc's bowling during England's defeat against Australia during the group stage. Writing on Twitter at the time, Pietersen said he had "not seen a captain show such weakness for a while" and that it was "a horror sign" for England.

Morgan took serious offense at the tweet and while talking to media said, “They are not ones that are considered good for a team environment and don't take the best interests of the team or the player at heart. Guys are trying their heart out to do well for their country, trying to learn, trying to get better."

Pietersen, however, articulated that he was supporting England, ending the tweet with, “Anyway, we’ll win today or tomorrow...."

