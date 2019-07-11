Ushna Shah highlights the ‘monstrosity’ of dairy industry with heartbreaking video

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah is using her colossal platform to bring to light the abuse animals have to suffer at the hands of humans and their ‘monstrosity.’



The 29-year-old ‘Cheekh’ actor turned to Instagram to speak out against the animal abuse rampant in society and how the dairy industry in particular causes immense torture to animals only to satisfy human needs.

Along with a heart-shattering video of a mother cow being separated from her calf, the actor stated: “It is proven that cow milk enzymes are not good for humans. Milk does not need to be our source of calcium, as far as other consumption; we have many alternatives.”

“The dairy industry is cruel. We practice monstrosity on a global scale, I pray this ends somehow. How are we so heartless. Who are we?” she added.



The actor is known to be using her Instagram to raise awareness about animal welfare.