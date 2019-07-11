Sachin Tendulkar ‘disappointed’ on India’s loss in World Cup semi-final

The Men in Blue have come under severe criticism from former Indian cricketers after their shock exit from the World Cup.

Chasing 240, Indian top order faltered against the Kiwis' pace attack and were bundled out on 221 triggering intense debate on too much reliance on men in form Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said the target was straightforward but India had been too reliant on the top three in the batting order -- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli -- who each only scored one run.

"I am disappointed because we should have chased 240 without any doubt. It wasn't a big total," Tendulkar told India Today.

"But I feel that we can't be all the time relying on Rohit to give a good start or Virat to come and make sure that a solid foundation is built," he said.

"It's not fair all the time to expect Dhoni to come and finish the game. He has done it time and again," Tendulkar said, while also praising Kane Williamson's "incredible" captaincy for the Black Caps.