PM Imran Khan to visit US on invitation of President Trump: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the United States of America on July 21-23 on the invitation of President Donald Trump.



According to the statement issued by the Foreign Office, the visit would be the first summit-level engagement between the two countries since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.



During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister would outline his vision of “Naya Pakistan” and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the premier would underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the White House Press Secretary in a statement issued Wednesday said that President Donald Trump would welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22.