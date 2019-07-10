Despite India's Defeat, Superstar Aamir Khan is proud of his team

MANCHESTER: After New Zealand’s stunning 18-run victory over India in a dramatic World Cup semi-final, the twitter was filled with disappointing tweets from Indian fans.

Players of Indian team seem devastated because of the loss. And while the Twitter was filled with fans criticizing the Indian team, there were some who even praised Indian players for playing remarkably throughout the World Cup 2019.

One of these was ‘Dangal’ actor Aamir Khan who penned down a heartfelt note for the Indian team, “For me, India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the no 1 team.”

He even consoled captain Virat Kohli and blamed the luck for their defeat. He said, “Hard luck Virat. Just wasn’t our day today.”

Khan, praised the team for playing wonderfully throughout the tournament, he also showed resentment and wished that it would have been better if it didn’t rain yesterday, “I just wish it hadn’t rained yesterday… the result might have been different. But well done. Proud of our team. Love.”