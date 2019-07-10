close
Brexit could be delayed if UK needs time: EU chief nominee

World

AFP
Wed, Jul 10, 2019

Brussels: Brexit could be delayed if London needs time to win parliamentary approval for a negotiated divorce, the nominee to take over the presidency of the European Commission said Wednesday.

"If the United Kingdom needs more time, I think that´s the right way to go," Ursula von der Leyen, EU leaders´ choice to lead the bloc, told members of the European parliament.

