Brexit could be delayed if UK needs time: EU chief nominee

Brussels: Brexit could be delayed if London needs time to win parliamentary approval for a negotiated divorce, the nominee to take over the presidency of the European Commission said Wednesday.
"If the United Kingdom needs more time, I think that´s the right way to go," Ursula von der Leyen, EU leaders´ choice to lead the bloc, told members of the European parliament.
