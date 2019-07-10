Birthday bumps coming soon for Priyanka Chopra, reminds mother Madhu Chopra

Bollywood’s very own ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra is prepping up for her big day as her birthday month has kicked off leaving her fans immensely enthusiastic about her turning 37.



However, her mother Madhu Chopra’s exhilaration is unmatched as she has some early birthday bumps for the actor with her latest Instagram post which is bursting with some serious mother-daughter love.

Earlier today, she posted an endearing picture from Priyanka’s childhood days with the global icon dressed in a pink sweater and beaming with all her heart as she sits on her mother’s lap.

Madhu captioned the shot: “Birthday bumps… ComingUp!”





Fans of the ‘Quantico’ actor have flooded the comments sections with remarks such as “like mother, like daughter”, “OMG such prettiness”. Another fan wrote: She’s such a stunner from beginning...You have a beautiful daughter Ma’am.”