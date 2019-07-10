We had the belief, says New Zealand hero Matt Henry

MANCHESTER: Matt Henry gave 25 runs in the last over almost giving away New Zealand their World Cup game against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Eighteen days later, the pacer, who was at the center of criticism after a forgettable spell of 1-76 (from nine overs), took center-stage as he uprooted a solid Indian top-order to propel New Zealand into the World Cup finale.

“We just tried to create pressure,” Henry said after his match-winning figures of 3-73 which played the key role in New Zealand’s stunning 18-run triumph against the title favourites.

“We just had to ask a lot of questions against the best batting line-up. I thought we managed to scrap it out. We had the belief - we knew we had to bowl well. Obviously, they are world-class batsmen - Hardik, Dhoni and Jadeja - we knew to win the game we had to get them out,” he said.

Unlike the game against West Indies in which Chris Gayle and Carlos Brathwaite targeted Henry in a big run-chase, Indian batsmen were unable to counter the speed, variation and precision of the fiery pacer.

Just when New Zealand were looking for a heroic effort from the bowlers after putting up a rather insufficient looking total of 239, it was Henry who stepped forward and delivered the killer punch.

Henry got the prized scalp of India’s run-machine Rohit Sharma and also dismissed KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik to land the sort of blow that can floor any team. The Indians never recovered from it.