Pakistani netizens react to India's loss in World Cup semi-final

As New Zealand’s bowling attack thrashed India in the semi-final, thereby securing a place in the final of the ICC World Cup 2019, over on this side of globe, despite Pakistan’s knockout, celebrations continued.

Pakistani Twitter was filled with supporters cheering loud for the Black Caps against the Green Shirt’s arch-rivals India who crumbled before the Kiwis in abysmal fashion after starting their 240 chase.

India’s top-order comprising of star batsmen including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who delivered staggering performances throughout the tournament failed to score more than a single run today.



Here are the best reactions found on Twitter from Pakistan supporters who rejoiced India’s loss against Kiwis.



