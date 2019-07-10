close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Britain’s US ambassador resigns after Trump spat

Wed, Jul 10, 2019

London: Britain´s ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch said on Wednesday he was resigning after drawing US President Donald Trump´s ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London.

"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," Darroch wrote in his resignation letter. "I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

