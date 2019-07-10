Taylor Swift vacationing to escape Scooter Braun fiasco?

After the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama enveloped Hollywood, the former was spotted in the Caribbean carousing the night away with friends on July 4.

However, soon after that, many were quick to speculate the 29-year-old ‘Bad Blood’ singer had taken a trip to St. Thomas in the America’s Virgin Islands to escape confrontation.

The rumors were however refuted as People cited a close source as saying: “Taylor loves a good sun vacation. One of her favorite spots to visit is the Caribbean islands. She has been many times in the past, and her July 4th vacation was long-planned. It had nothing to do with her getting away from any drama.”

"Taylor doesn't care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter's friends support him," the source added.

"She knows what his intentions are and why he did this. She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this, and standing up to Scooter,” they continued.

Earlier the singer had crossed swords with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun after he bought Big machine Records, thereby owning her entire catalog.