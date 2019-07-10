'Avengers:Endgame' close to dethrone 'Avatar' as number 1 film of all time

The re-release of ‘Avengers:Endgame’ saw its revenue going up by 180% over the weekend.

The re-release has helped narrow the gap between the last 'Avengers' movie and James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ that currently holds the position of the highest grossing film of all time.

‘Avengers:Endgame’ is now about $15 million behind Avatar.

The film was re-released as a result of Disney’s attempts to dethrone ‘Avatar’ from the prestigious position it has been sitting on since the last 10 years.

The re-release is also a special treat for the fans in the form of a video introduction by director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and a sneak peek at the Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

To make this experience extra special, theatres are also giving away copies of an exclusive poster featuring the Iron Man gauntlet with the tagline “We love you 3000”.

However, despite its re-release, the earnings of the MCU film are getting sluggish. A significant drop of 49.3% was seen in the earnings of the film last weekend as it earned $3.1 million domestically.

Experts predict that the film might take a fortnight before it catches up to sci-fi marvel- 'Avatar'.